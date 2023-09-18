PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PYPD is 1.24.

The public float for PYPD is 47.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PYPD on September 18, 2023 was 67.10K shares.

The stock price of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ: PYPD) has dropped by -11.87 compared to previous close of 0.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -21.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that PolyPid Ltd (NASDAQ:PYPD ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Brian Ritchie – LifeSci Advisors Dikla Akselbrad – CEO & Director Jonny Missulawin – CFO Ori Warshavsky – COO Conference Call Participants Douglas Buchanan – JMP Securities Operator Greetings, and welcome to the PolyPid Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

PYPD’s Market Performance

PYPD’s stock has fallen by -21.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.36% and a quarterly drop of -41.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.97% for PolyPid Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.31% for PYPD’s stock, with a -54.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPD stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PYPD by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PYPD in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $14 based on the research report published on September 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PYPD Trading at -30.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.54%, as shares sank -31.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPD fell by -21.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3013. In addition, PolyPid Ltd. saw -66.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPD

The total capital return value is set at -140.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -156.55. Equity return is now at value -299.20, with -97.90 for asset returns.

Based on PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD), the company’s capital structure generated 235.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.20. Total debt to assets is 52.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.