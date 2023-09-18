Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PLNT is $75.06, which is $25.3 above the current price. The public float for PLNT is 84.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLNT on September 18, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PLNT) stock’s latest price update

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.90 in comparison to its previous close of 59.80, however, the company has experienced a -14.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-17 that Time works to the advantage of the investor who owns shares of the best companies. This e-commerce leader is seeing improved sales growth after a rough outing in 2022.

PLNT’s Market Performance

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has seen a -14.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.99% decline in the past month and a -28.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for PLNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.03% for PLNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $55 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLNT Trading at -20.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -14.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT fell by -14.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.46. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw -36.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Rondeau Christopher, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $64.98 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rondeau Christopher now owns 36,305 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $649,850 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Jennifer, the Div President, Corp Stores of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 15 shares at $77.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Simmons Jennifer is holding 6,706 shares at $1,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.56 for the present operating margin

+37.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value -65.90, with 4.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.