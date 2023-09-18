Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is $31.84, which is $6.36 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 575.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PINS on September 18, 2023 was 10.00M shares.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 26.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-11 that Investing in artificial intelligence stocks could be an excellent way to increase your wealth in the long run.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS’s stock has fallen by -6.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.91% and a quarterly rise of 3.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.75% for PINS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $30 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at -6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.23. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 5.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Gavini Naveen, who sale 9,888 shares at the price of $27.81 back on Sep 12. After this action, Gavini Naveen now owns 217,918 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $274,983 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN JEFFREY D, the Director of Pinterest Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $27.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that JORDAN JEFFREY D is holding 154,215 shares at $208,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.