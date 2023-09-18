PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 8.33. However, the company has seen a 6.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that PacWest’s preferreds currently offer a 9.6% yield on cost. They’re also still trading at a discount, this sits at around 20% or 80 cents on the dollar. The merger with Banc of California has materially derisked their investment profile.

Is It Worth Investing in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PACW is 1.46.

The public float for PACW is 116.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.90% of that float. On September 18, 2023, PACW’s average trading volume was 7.85M shares.

PACW’s Market Performance

PACW’s stock has seen a 6.11% increase for the week, with a 6.39% rise in the past month and a 1.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for PacWest Bancorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.52% for PACW’s stock, with a -42.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACW stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for PACW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PACW in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $8.75 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PACW Trading at -1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACW rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.92. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw -63.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACW starting from EGGEMEYER JOHN M III, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $15.33 back on Mar 10. After this action, EGGEMEYER JOHN M III now owns 28,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp, valued at $383,250 using the latest closing price.

WAGNER MATTHEW P, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of PacWest Bancorp, purchase 13,885 shares at $21.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WAGNER MATTHEW P is holding 33,885 shares at $293,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACW

Equity return is now at value -45.00, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.