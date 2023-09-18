ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): A Technical Analysis

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is $121.15, which is $28.11 above the current market price. The public float for ON is 430.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ON on September 18, 2023 was 5.80M shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has dropped by -3.49 in relation to previous closing price of 96.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

ON’s Market Performance

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has experienced a -4.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.00% rise in the past month, and a 2.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for ON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.64% for ON’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ON stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for ON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ON in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $95 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ON Trading at -5.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON fell by -4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.78. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 49.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, who sale 1,005 shares at the price of $96.62 back on Sep 12. After this action, COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR now owns 31,045 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $97,103 using the latest closing price.

COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR, the Chief Accounting Officer of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 2,795 shares at $99.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that COLPITTS BERNARD RAYMOND JR is holding 32,050 shares at $277,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +22.85. The total capital return value is set at 31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.19. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.