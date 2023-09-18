Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for MODD is 17.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume for MODD on September 18, 2023 was 366.25K shares.

The stock price of Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) has jumped by 22.22 compared to previous close of 1.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-16 that Searching for the best penny stocks to buy in 2023? You’re part of a growing community of investors eager to capitalize on the thriving market.

MODD’s Market Performance

Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) has seen a 15.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.69% gain in the past month and a 28.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.38% for MODD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.89% for MODD’s stock, with a -23.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MODD Trading at 26.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.60%, as shares surge +32.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODD rose by +15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1650. In addition, Modular Medical Inc. saw -34.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODD starting from Sheibley Philip Brent, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Sep 12. After this action, Sheibley Philip Brent now owns 33,639 shares of Modular Medical Inc., valued at $11,500 using the latest closing price.

FRANK MORGAN C., the Director of Modular Medical Inc., purchase 103,459 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that FRANK MORGAN C. is holding 206,226 shares at $111,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODD

Equity return is now at value -159.50, with -137.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.