MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MNSO is 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MNSO is $176.81, which is $0.03 above the current price. The public float for MNSO is 299.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNSO on September 18, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

MNSO) stock’s latest price update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.37 compared to its previous closing price of 28.15. However, the company has seen a -6.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that It’s almost impossible to time the markets, but history tends to rhyme. The best strategy is to sell in times of euphoria and buy when fear is the dominant sentiment.

MNSO’s Market Performance

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has experienced a -6.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.13% rise in the past month, and a 50.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.72% for MNSO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.25% for MNSO’s stock, with a 53.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MNSO Trading at 20.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +32.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.61. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw 145.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.25 for the present operating margin

+38.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Limited stands at +15.42. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 14.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.