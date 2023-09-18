MetLife Inc.’s (MET) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, MET stock has gone up by 3.70%, with a monthly gain of 6.47% and a quarterly surge of 19.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for MetLife Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.21% for MET’s stock, with a 4.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Right Now?

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MET is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MET is $77.96, which is $13.27 above the current market price. The public float for MET is 630.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume for MET on September 18, 2023 was 3.93M shares.

MET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) has plunged by -0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 65.93, but the company has seen a 3.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-01 that MetLife’s stock (NYSE: MET) has lost 13% YTD as compared to the 18% increase in the S&P500 index over the same period.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $72 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MET Trading at 5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.19. In addition, MetLife Inc. saw -9.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from DEBEL MARLENE, who sale 9,391 shares at the price of $63.18 back on Aug 09. After this action, DEBEL MARLENE now owns 77,638 shares of MetLife Inc., valued at $593,323 using the latest closing price.

PAPPAS BILL, the EVP, Global Tech. & Ops. of MetLife Inc., sale 2,857 shares at $70.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that PAPPAS BILL is holding 48,915 shares at $202,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MetLife Inc. stands at +3.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on MetLife Inc. (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 69.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.88. Total debt to assets is 2.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MetLife Inc. (MET) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.