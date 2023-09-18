Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Stock Observes -61.19% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has seen a -2.72% decrease in the past week, with a -1.81% drop in the past month, and a -5.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.12% for MMAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.66% for MMAT’s stock, with a -61.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MMAT is also noteworthy at 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MMAT is $1.35, which is $1.14 above than the current price. The public float for MMAT is 352.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.29% of that float. The average trading volume of MMAT on September 18, 2023 was 5.68M shares.

MMAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 0.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-13 that Months after the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) halted trading of MMTLP stock, the former preferred shares of Meta Materials (NASDAQ: MMAT ), Gary Gensler has finally addressed the matter. Yesterday, the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appeared in a U.S. Senate hearing and fielded questions on many topics, including artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency.

MMAT Trading at -5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2232. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -82.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from Palikaras Georgios, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Aug 16. After this action, Palikaras Georgios now owns 1,385,490 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $22,660 using the latest closing price.

RICE KENNETH L JR sale 18,454 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that RICE KENNETH L JR is holding 21,103 shares at $11,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.31 for the present operating margin

-36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc. stands at -775.50. The total capital return value is set at -22.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.77. Equity return is now at value -113.50, with -99.00 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.09. Total debt to assets is 1.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.