Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC)’s stock price has dropped by -1.52 in relation to previous closing price of 156.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-12 that FINDLAY, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is above average at 5.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is $156.19, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for MPC is 399.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MPC on September 18, 2023 was 3.34M shares.

MPC’s Market Performance

MPC stock saw an increase of -0.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.78% and a quarterly increase of 35.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.47% for MPC’s stock, with a 24.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $161 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MPC Trading at 12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.80. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 32.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Floerke Gregory Scott, who sale 8,189 shares at the price of $145.80 back on Aug 10. After this action, Floerke Gregory Scott now owns 28,633 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, valued at $1,193,964 using the latest closing price.

Lyon Shawn M, the SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, sale 8,086 shares at $147.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Lyon Shawn M is holding 15,036 shares at $1,189,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+12.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at +8.14. The total capital return value is set at 32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.16. Equity return is now at value 47.80, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 100.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.17. Total debt to assets is 31.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.48 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.