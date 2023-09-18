Make Informed Decisions with NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) Stock Updates

In the past week, NTGR stock has gone up by 5.58%, with a monthly gain of 1.74% and a quarterly plunge of -11.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for NETGEAR Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.24% for NTGR’s stock, with a -21.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) is $26.00, which is $13.14 above the current market price. The public float for NTGR is 28.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTGR on September 18, 2023 was 335.58K shares.

NTGR) stock’s latest price update

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 12.87. However, the company has seen a 5.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that NETGEAR (NTGR) introduces the Nighthawk WiFi 6E System to address the growing Wi-Fi requirements.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTGR stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for NTGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTGR in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $30 based on the research report published on July 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NTGR Trading at -4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTGR rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.57. In addition, NETGEAR Inc. saw -28.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTGR starting from WERDANN MICHAEL A, who sale 5,454 shares at the price of $14.28 back on Aug 02. After this action, WERDANN MICHAEL A now owns 56,230 shares of NETGEAR Inc., valued at $77,883 using the latest closing price.

Cormack Heidi, the SVP, Marketing of NETGEAR Inc., sale 4,687 shares at $14.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Cormack Heidi is holding 65,328 shares at $66,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+26.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for NETGEAR Inc. stands at -7.40. The total capital return value is set at -4.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.07. Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.77. Total debt to assets is 4.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.