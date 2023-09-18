Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) is $9.00, which is $5.46 above the current market price. The public float for MYNZ is 12.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYNZ on September 18, 2023 was 110.49K shares.

MYNZ stock's latest price update

Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.38 in comparison to its previous close of 3.95, however, the company has experienced a 9.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that Company Anticipates Read Outs of the Clinical Data from its EU and US Feasibility Studies this September and in Q4 Company Anticipates Read Outs of the Clinical Data from its EU and US Feasibility Studies this September and in Q4

MYNZ’s Market Performance

Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) has seen a 9.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.83% gain in the past month and a -27.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.37% for MYNZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.55% for MYNZ’s stock, with a -36.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYNZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYNZ stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MYNZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYNZ in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MYNZ Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYNZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.20%, as shares surge +20.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYNZ rose by +9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, Mainz Biomed N.V. saw -50.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MYNZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5017.97 for the present operating margin

-30.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mainz Biomed N.V. stands at -4979.90. The total capital return value is set at -239.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -242.04. Equity return is now at value -217.00, with -131.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ), the company’s capital structure generated 8.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.11. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 67.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mainz Biomed N.V. (MYNZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.