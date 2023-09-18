Lyft Inc.’s (LYFT) Stock: A 1.51% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has seen a 4.25% increase in the past week, with a -0.70% drop in the past month, and a 6.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for LYFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.51% for LYFT’s stock, with a 2.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 33 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is $11.75, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for LYFT is 342.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYFT on September 18, 2023 was 15.37M shares.

LYFT) stock’s latest price update

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 11.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-12 that David Risher, Lyft CEO, joins ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer to talk a climb in ridership, taking over as CEO and its new ‘Women+’ program.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYFT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LYFT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LYFT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYFT Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.12. In addition, Lyft Inc. saw 2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Green Logan, who sale 7,862 shares at the price of $11.44 back on Aug 30. After this action, Green Logan now owns 472,970 shares of Lyft Inc., valued at $89,903 using the latest closing price.

Aggarwal Prashant, the Director of Lyft Inc., purchase 96,900 shares at $10.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Aggarwal Prashant is holding 971,269 shares at $1,001,655 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.63 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyft Inc. stands at -38.69. The total capital return value is set at -76.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.81. Equity return is now at value -272.90, with -28.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lyft Inc. (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 282.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.83. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.