Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAC is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LAC is $35.56, which is $13.57 above the current price. The public float for LAC is 139.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAC on September 18, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

LAC) stock’s latest price update

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.71 in comparison to its previous close of 21.04, however, the company has experienced a 6.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-17 that Inflation is coming down, the economy remains robust, and anticipated rate cuts from the Fed are among key potential drivers soaring tech stocks higher. The excitement surrounding AI advancements further fuels investor interest in these stocks, as technology continues to reshape various industries.

LAC’s Market Performance

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has seen a 6.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.09% gain in the past month and a -1.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for LAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.17% for LAC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on November 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LAC Trading at 7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +23.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC rose by +7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.45. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw 8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

The total capital return value is set at -8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.69. Total debt to assets is 20.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.