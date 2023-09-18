Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LNN is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LNN is $131.50, which is $17.31 above the current market price. The public float for LNN is 10.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume for LNN on September 18, 2023 was 77.89K shares.

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.67 compared to its previous closing price of 127.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Weak irrigation volumes, higher operating expenses and supply-chain constraints are impacting Lindsay’s (LNN) results and price performance.

LNN’s Market Performance

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) has experienced a -5.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.42% drop in the past month, and a -9.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for LNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.10% for LNN’s stock, with a -17.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LNN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LNN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $135 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNN Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNN fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.51. In addition, Lindsay Corporation saw -29.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNN starting from Di Si Pablo, who purchase 110 shares at the price of $129.77 back on Aug 07. After this action, Di Si Pablo now owns 1,919 shares of Lindsay Corporation, valued at $14,275 using the latest closing price.

Marion James Scott, the President – Infrastructure of Lindsay Corporation, sale 413 shares at $132.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Marion James Scott is holding 5,885 shares at $54,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.28 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindsay Corporation stands at +8.49. The total capital return value is set at 18.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.08. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lindsay Corporation (LNN), the company’s capital structure generated 35.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.05. Total debt to assets is 19.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lindsay Corporation (LNN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.