KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is above average at 50.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is $73.19, which is $9.27 above the current market price. The public float for KKR is 642.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KKR on September 18, 2023 was 3.34M shares.

The stock of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) has increased by 1.07 when compared to last closing price of 63.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-17 that Private-equity firm KKR has agreed to buy a 20% stake in the regional data-center business of Singapore Telecommunications for 1.1 billion Singapore dollars (US$800.0 million).

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has seen a 2.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.89% gain in the past month and a 9.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for KKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.84% for KKR’s stock, with a 18.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $69 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KKR Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.69. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 38.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 15,000,000 shares at the price of $36.85 back on Aug 21. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 4,570,327 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $552,750,000 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc., sale 10,000,000 shares at $37.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 19,644,896 shares at $370,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.44 for the present operating margin

+16.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at -15.90. The total capital return value is set at -2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.43. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 250.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.45. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.