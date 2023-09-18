Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) has decreased by -3.16 when compared to last closing price of 10.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that Extra Space to expand its install base of Janus’ (JBI) Noke Smart Entry system in more than 400 additional facilities through 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) Right Now?

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE: JBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) is $15.00, which is $4.89 above the current market price. The public float for JBI is 90.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JBI on September 18, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

JBI’s Market Performance

The stock of Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) has seen a -4.53% decrease in the past week, with a -17.00% drop in the past month, and a 4.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for JBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.69% for JBI’s stock, with a -1.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBI stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for JBI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JBI in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $14 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBI Trading at -9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -14.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBI fell by -4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, Janus International Group Inc. saw 6.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBI starting from CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., who sale 7,711,621 shares at the price of $9.09 back on Jun 20. After this action, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. now owns 348,946 shares of Janus International Group Inc., valued at $70,136,422 using the latest closing price.

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., the Director of Janus International Group Inc., sale 1,900,000 shares at $9.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. is holding 409,320 shares at $17,689,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.53 for the present operating margin

+32.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Janus International Group Inc. stands at +10.56. The total capital return value is set at 17.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.28. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Janus International Group Inc. (JBI), the company’s capital structure generated 201.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.78. Total debt to assets is 59.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 197.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.