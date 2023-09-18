Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.85 in comparison to its previous close of 0.90, however, the company has experienced a 24.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-02-07 that $1 penny stocks to watch right now. The post 7 Hot Penny Stocks Under $1 To Watch For February 2023 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -2.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IVDA is 14.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IVDA on September 18, 2023 was 131.60K shares.

IVDA’s Market Performance

The stock of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) has seen a 24.68% increase in the past week, with a 10.37% rise in the past month, and a -15.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.68% for IVDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.71% for IVDA’s stock, with a -6.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IVDA Trading at 4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.17%, as shares surge +11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVDA rose by +24.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8781. In addition, Iveda Solutions Inc. saw 81.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVDA starting from Farnsworth Joe, who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Dec 22. After this action, Farnsworth Joe now owns 700,342 shares of Iveda Solutions Inc., valued at $2,499 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.51 for the present operating margin

+21.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iveda Solutions Inc. stands at -74.87. The total capital return value is set at -80.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.38. Equity return is now at value -36.60, with -27.40 for asset returns.

Based on Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA), the company’s capital structure generated 8.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.96. Total debt to assets is 6.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.