Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) has gone down by -2.25% for the week, with a -6.28% drop in the past month and a 22.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.67% for ISPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.99% for ISPR’s stock, with a 3.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPR) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) is $17.90, The public float for ISPR is 10.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ISPR on September 18, 2023 was 65.67K shares.

ISPR) stock’s latest price update

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPR)’s stock price has soared by 11.78 in relation to previous closing price of 8.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ispire Technology Inc. (“Ispire” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPR), a leader in vapor technology, providing high-quality, innovative products with first-class performance, announced today that it will host its earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m.

ISPR Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPR fell by -2.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Ispire Technology Inc. saw 20.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.12 for the present operating margin

+15.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ispire Technology Inc. stands at -2.13. The total capital return value is set at -7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.53.

Based on Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.87.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ispire Technology Inc. (ISPR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.