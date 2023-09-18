Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.38 compared to its previous closing price of 5.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Iris Energy reported FY 2023 results, with profitability since the June update being excellent. The company’s access to cheap power in Texas and participation in emergency energy response contributes to lower energy costs. The AI/HPC initiative and potential capacity expansion add to the company’s value, making it an attractive investment in the Bitcoin space.

Is It Worth Investing in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IREN is 2.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Iris Energy Limited (IREN) is $10.71, which is $7.01 above the current market price. The public float for IREN is 29.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On September 18, 2023, IREN’s average trading volume was 1.53M shares.

IREN’s Market Performance

IREN stock saw a decrease of -3.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.80% and a quarterly a decrease of 36.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.81% for Iris Energy Limited (IREN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.09% for IREN’s stock, with a 25.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IREN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IREN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for IREN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IREN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IREN Trading at -19.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.77%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IREN fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +193.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.53. In addition, Iris Energy Limited saw 259.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IREN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.78 for the present operating margin

+32.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iris Energy Limited stands at -711.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -205.65. Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -33.40 for asset returns.

Based on Iris Energy Limited (IREN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.85. Total debt to assets is 18.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Iris Energy Limited (IREN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.