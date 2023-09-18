InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INNV is 0.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) is $7.33, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for INNV is 18.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On September 18, 2023, INNV’s average trading volume was 45.93K shares.

INNV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) has increased by 11.78 when compared to last closing price of 6.79.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript September 12, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ryan Kubota – Director, IR Patrick Blair – President and CEO Ben Adams – CFO Rich Feifer – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Jamie Perse – Goldman Sachs Jason Cassorla – Citi Madeline Mollman – William Blair Operator Hello, and welcome to InnovAge Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

INNV’s Market Performance

INNV’s stock has risen by 18.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 36.76% and a quarterly rise of 4.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.15% for InnovAge Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.08% for INNV’s stock, with a 10.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INNV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for INNV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INNV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $5 based on the research report published on May 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INNV Trading at 17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.60%, as shares surge +38.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INNV rose by +18.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, InnovAge Holding Corp. saw 5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INNV starting from DAMATO NICOLE, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $7.12 back on Jul 18. After this action, DAMATO NICOLE now owns 187,282 shares of InnovAge Holding Corp., valued at $28,480 using the latest closing price.

DAMATO NICOLE, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of InnovAge Holding Corp., sale 1,866 shares at $7.07 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that DAMATO NICOLE is holding 191,282 shares at $13,193 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for InnovAge Holding Corp. stands at -0.93. The total capital return value is set at -0.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.59. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV), the company’s capital structure generated 25.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.33. Total debt to assets is 15.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.