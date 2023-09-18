ING Groep N.V. (ING) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of ING Groep N.V. (ING) has seen a -1.09% decrease in the past week, with a -2.92% drop in the past month, and a 1.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.15% for ING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.02% for ING’s stock, with a 3.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Right Now?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ING Groep N.V. (ING) is $17.94, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for ING is 3.58B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ING on September 18, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

ING) stock’s latest price update

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.73 in relation to its previous close of 13.86. However, the company has experienced a -1.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-16 that ProFrac Holding Corp. has experienced a significant drop in share price due to a decrease in active frac spreads and missed earnings. The company’s thesis revolves around acquiring market share through acquisitions and participating in major shale plays. The drilling market is expected to pick up, potentially leading to an increase in demand for ProFrac’s services and a higher stock price.

ING Trading at -4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares sank -2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.02. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 11.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. stands at +10.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12.

Based on ING Groep N.V. (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 352.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.92. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.