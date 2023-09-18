Incyte Corporation (INCY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Incyte Corporation (INCY) by analysts is $82.95, which is $23.18 above the current market price. The public float for INCY is 220.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of INCY was 1.71M shares.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.27 compared to its previous closing price of 62.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-18 that Incyte Corp. INCY, -1.47% shares dropped more than 5% premarket on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a GSK PLC GSK, +0.11% blood-cancer treatment, Ojjaara, that will compete with Incyte’s Jakafi. The FDA approved Ojjaara for use in patients with myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, with anemia.

INCY’s Market Performance

Incyte Corporation (INCY) has experienced a -7.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.74% drop in the past month, and a -5.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for INCY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.58% for INCY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INCY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for INCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INCY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $82 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INCY Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCY fell by -7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.87. In addition, Incyte Corporation saw -25.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INCY starting from SWAIN PAULA J, who sale 8,449 shares at the price of $65.13 back on Sep 01. After this action, SWAIN PAULA J now owns 77,530 shares of Incyte Corporation, valued at $550,283 using the latest closing price.

Stein Steven H, the EVP & Chief Medical Officer of Incyte Corporation, sale 21,511 shares at $63.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Stein Steven H is holding 97,583 shares at $1,361,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.66 for the present operating margin

+92.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Incyte Corporation stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.28. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Incyte Corporation (INCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.26. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Incyte Corporation (INCY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.