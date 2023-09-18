i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IAUX is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IAUX is $3.95, The public float for IAUX is 195.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. The average trading volume of IAUX on September 18, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.26 in relation to its previous close of 1.77. However, the company has experienced a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that i-80 Gold Corporation (NYSE:IAUX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Matthew Gollat – Executive Vice-President Ryan Snow – CFO Matthew Gili – President & COO Conference Call Participants Justin Chen – SCP Resource Finance Operator Good morning. My name is [Zanis], and I will be the conference operator today.

IAUX’s Market Performance

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) has seen a 0.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.21% decline in the past month and a -19.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for IAUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.11% for IAUX’s stock, with a -23.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IAUX Trading at -9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAUX rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8860. In addition, i-80 Gold Corp. saw -35.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IAUX

The total capital return value is set at -10.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.92.

Based on i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.24. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 57.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In summary, i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.