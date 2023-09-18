High Tide Inc. (HITI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) has decreased by -13.78 when compared to last closing price of 1.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 15, 2023 11:30 AM ET Company Participants Krystal Dafoe – Director, Corporate Governance & Listing Raj Grover – Founder, President & CEO Sergio Patino – CFO Conference Call Participants Matt Bottomley – Canaccord Genuity Andrew Partheniou – Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. Scott Fortune – ROTH MKM Frederico Gomes – ATB Capital Markets Andrew Semple – Echelon Wealth Partners Operator Good morning. My name is Carla, and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HITI is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HITI is $5.13, The public float for HITI is 68.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HITI on September 18, 2023 was 226.10K shares.

HITI’s Market Performance

HITI stock saw an increase of 6.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 36.29% and a quarterly increase of 28.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.60% for High Tide Inc. (HITI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.63% for HITI’s stock, with a 23.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HITI Trading at 26.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, as shares surge +35.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HITI rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4835. In addition, High Tide Inc. saw 9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.64 for the present operating margin

+5.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for High Tide Inc. stands at -20.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.81. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on High Tide Inc. (HITI), the company’s capital structure generated 44.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.89. Total debt to assets is 25.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, High Tide Inc. (HITI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.