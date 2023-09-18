GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-02 that GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GTBP is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) is $3.50, which is $4.72 above the current market price. The public float for GTBP is 38.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On September 18, 2023, GTBP’s average trading volume was 478.06K shares.

GTBP’s Market Performance

GTBP stock saw an increase of 3.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.73% and a quarterly increase of -19.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.31% for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.36% for GTBP’s stock, with a -51.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTBP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GTBP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTBP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on May 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTBP Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.58%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTBP rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2681. In addition, GT Biopharma Inc. saw -68.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTBP starting from Breen Michael Martin, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Apr 11. After this action, Breen Michael Martin now owns 656,218 shares of GT Biopharma Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Ohri Manu, the CFO & Secretary of GT Biopharma Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Ohri Manu is holding 50,000 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTBP

The total capital return value is set at -125.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.91. Equity return is now at value -111.90, with -77.20 for asset returns.

Based on GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.46. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.