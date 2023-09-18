Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is $10.18, which is $10.35 above the current market price. The public float for AUMN is 7.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AUMN on September 18, 2023 was 92.38K shares.

AUMN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) has decreased by -11.25 when compared to last closing price of 0.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-07-10 that The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

AUMN’s Market Performance

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has seen a -9.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.34% decline in the past month and a -74.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.92% for AUMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.29% for AUMN’s stock, with a -86.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUMN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AUMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUMN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.40 based on the research report published on July 17, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

AUMN Trading at -45.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares sank -29.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUMN fell by -9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7954. In addition, Golden Minerals Company saw -91.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.54 for the present operating margin

-19.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Minerals Company stands at -42.54. The total capital return value is set at -110.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.05. Equity return is now at value -178.80, with -74.10 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.