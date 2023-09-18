Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Stock Experiences -2.78% Monthly Change

In the past week, GEVO stock has gone up by 6.06%, with a monthly decline of -2.78% and a quarterly plunge of -10.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for Gevo Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.02% for GEVO’s stock, with a -13.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GEVO is also noteworthy at 3.11.

The public float for GEVO is 229.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.79% of that float. The average trading volume of GEVO on September 18, 2023 was 4.04M shares.

GEVO) stock’s latest price update

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.71 in comparison to its previous close of 1.41, however, the company has experienced a 6.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-11 that You’ve probably heard about penny stocks and wondered what why they ignite so much excitement. Investing in stocks that only cost pennies?

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $2 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEVO Trading at -8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3585. In addition, Gevo Inc. saw -26.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Gruber Patrick R., who sale 171,549 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Aug 23. After this action, Gruber Patrick R. now owns 2,963,646 shares of Gevo Inc., valued at $236,395 using the latest closing price.

Cesarek Timothy J, the Chief Commercial Officer of Gevo Inc., sale 92,243 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Cesarek Timothy J is holding 946,304 shares at $126,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.