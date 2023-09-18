Geron Corporation (GERN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GERN is 0.81.

The public float for GERN is 522.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GERN on September 18, 2023 was 5.37M shares.

The stock of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) has decreased by -3.91 when compared to last closing price of 2.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-09-12 that Sell-off in Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) over the past three months has created a great buying opportunity, says Corinne Jenkins – a Goldman Sachs analyst. Geron shares could shoot up to $4.0 Jenkins upgraded the biotech stock to “buy” on Tuesday and tagged on it a price target of $4.

GERN’s Market Performance

Geron Corporation (GERN) has experienced a -9.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.15% drop in the past month, and a -27.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.12% for GERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.20% for GERN’s stock, with a -20.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GERN Trading at -21.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares sank -13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN fell by -9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Geron Corporation saw -8.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from O’Farrell Elizabeth G., who purchase 6,607 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Aug 24. After this action, O’Farrell Elizabeth G. now owns 7,407 shares of Geron Corporation, valued at $15,064 using the latest closing price.

O’Farrell Elizabeth G., the Director of Geron Corporation, purchase 6,579 shares at $2.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. is holding 26,220 shares at $15,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23246.64 for the present operating margin

-45.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geron Corporation stands at -23808.89. The total capital return value is set at -87.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.40. Equity return is now at value -84.20, with -54.20 for asset returns.

Based on Geron Corporation (GERN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.07. Total debt to assets is 29.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,309.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Geron Corporation (GERN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.