GameStop Corp. (GME): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GameStop Corp. (GME) is $14.92, which is -$4.44 below the current market price. The public float for GME is 266.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GME on September 18, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

GME) stock’s latest price update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.26 compared to its previous closing price of 18.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that Meme stocks burst onto the investment scene, notably when GameStop (NYSE: GME ) launched to astronomical heights in 2021, leaving both seasoned investors and short sellers dumbfounded. Yet, this meteoric rise was a double-edged sword, spotlighting potential meme stocks to sell.

GME’s Market Performance

GME’s stock has risen by 2.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.10% and a quarterly drop of -28.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.96% for GameStop Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.77% for GME’s stock, with a -17.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GME stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GME by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GME in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6.20 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GME Trading at -13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GME rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.89. In addition, GameStop Corp. saw -5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GME starting from Cheng Lawrence, who purchase 1,232 shares at the price of $17.71 back on Sep 11. After this action, Cheng Lawrence now owns 55,088 shares of GameStop Corp., valued at $21,819 using the latest closing price.

Attal Alain, the Director of GameStop Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $17.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Attal Alain is holding 562,464 shares at $266,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+22.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameStop Corp. stands at -5.28. The total capital return value is set at -14.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.61. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on GameStop Corp. (GME), the company’s capital structure generated 46.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.80. Total debt to assets is 18.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GameStop Corp. (GME) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.