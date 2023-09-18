Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen a -4.76% decrease in the past week, with a 4.88% gain in the past month, and a -17.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for FTNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Right Now?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FTNT is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FTNT is $75.29, which is $13.16 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 651.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.51% of that float. The average trading volume for FTNT on September 18, 2023 was 6.28M shares.

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT)’s stock price has dropped by -3.30 in relation to previous closing price of 63.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-17 that Cyber threats are escalating in both prevalence and sophistication. So, the imperative for advanced protection in the realm of cybersecurity stocks, has never been greater.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $74 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTNT Trading at -9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.92. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 24.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from NEUKOM WILLIAM H., who purchase 552 shares at the price of $63.28 back on Sep 08. After this action, NEUKOM WILLIAM H. now owns 291,551 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $34,928 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Keith, the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of Fortinet Inc., sale 24,715 shares at $58.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Jensen Keith is holding 4,583 shares at $1,457,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value -726.00, with 16.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.