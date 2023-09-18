FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) has gone up by 50.86% for the week, with a 80.00% rise in the past month and a 3.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.25% for FLJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 61.49% for FLJ’s stock, with a -65.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) is 0.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLJ is -0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) is $374.13, The public float for FLJ is 172.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On September 18, 2023, FLJ’s average trading volume was 772.20K shares.

FLJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) has increased by 25.64 when compared to last closing price of 0.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 50.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-28 that FLJ Group (NASDAQ: FLJ ) stock is on the move Wednesday after the apartment rental company received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Exchange. According to the notice from the Nasdaq, the company is in danger of being delisted due to its low share price.

FLJ Trading at 52.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.92%, as shares surge +82.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLJ rose by +50.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2195. In addition, FLJ Group Limited saw -86.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.20 for the present operating margin

-8.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLJ Group Limited stands at +125.71. Equity return is now at value -40.80, with 250.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.