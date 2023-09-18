First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) by analysts is $10.50, which is $10.56 above the current market price. The public float for FWBI is 7.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of FWBI was 3.56M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FWBI) stock’s latest price update

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI)’s stock price has dropped by -13.39 in relation to previous closing price of 0.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ:FWBI), (“First Wave” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, President and CEO, will make a company presentation at the BIO Investor Forum being held October 17-18, 2023, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco.

FWBI’s Market Performance

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) has seen a 5.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.89% gain in the past month and a -76.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.83% for FWBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.21% for FWBI’s stock, with a -83.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FWBI Trading at -24.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.74%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWBI rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3774. In addition, First Wave BioPharma Inc. saw -92.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWBI starting from CASAMENTO CHARLES J, who sale 6,053 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Aug 31. After this action, CASAMENTO CHARLES J now owns 6,108 shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc., valued at $1,816 using the latest closing price.

SAPIRSTEIN JAMES, the President and CEO of First Wave BioPharma Inc., sale 3,349 shares at $1.54 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that SAPIRSTEIN JAMES is holding 36,161 shares at $5,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWBI

Equity return is now at value -807.70, with -164.30 for asset returns.

Based on First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.37. Total debt to assets is 16.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.