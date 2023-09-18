First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AG is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AG is $8.54, The public float for AG is 280.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AG on September 18, 2023 was 4.25M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) has increased by 3.76 when compared to last closing price of 5.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-09-14 that (Kitco News) – Silver and gold producer First Majestic Silver (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) today announced the launch of its 100%-owned and operated minting facility, First Mint, located in Nevada.

AG’s Market Performance

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has experienced a 5.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.17% rise in the past month, and a 3.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for AG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.92% for AG’s stock, with a -16.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AG Trading at -5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +5.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -30.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at -18.31. The total capital return value is set at -3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.