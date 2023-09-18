First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.46 in relation to its previous close of 11.62. However, the company has experienced a -3.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that It’s not been an easy year for bank stocks. The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ: KBWB ) tracks the performance of the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, a collection of large national US money centers, regional banks and thrift institutions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is 6.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FHN is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is $14.35, which is $2.89 above the current market price. The public float for FHN is 551.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On September 18, 2023, FHN’s average trading volume was 7.26M shares.

FHN’s Market Performance

FHN stock saw a decrease of -3.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.89% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for First Horizon Corporation (FHN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.32% for FHN stock, with a simple moving average of -33.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $14 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FHN Trading at -9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.16. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw -53.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.62 back on Jun 07. After this action, FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H now owns 256,312 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $116,196 using the latest closing price.

PALMER VICKI R, the Director of First Horizon Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $11.02 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that PALMER VICKI R is holding 95,650 shares at $22,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +26.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.