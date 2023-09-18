Examining the Volatility of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (LXRX) Stock

The stock of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has gone down by -14.80% for the week, with a -19.57% drop in the past month and a -46.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.09% for LXRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.75% for LXRX’s stock, with a -42.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LXRX is 1.19.

The public float for LXRX is 242.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXRX on September 18, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

LXRX) stock’s latest price update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX)’s stock price has dropped by -7.50 in relation to previous closing price of 1.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 11-13, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LXRX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LXRX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LXRX Trading at -29.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -24.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX fell by -17.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6345. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -32.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXRX starting from WADE JEFFREY L, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Sep 14. After this action, WADE JEFFREY L now owns 264,341 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $13,800 using the latest closing price.

McDermott Wendy, the VP, Human Resources of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $1.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that McDermott Wendy is holding 28,478 shares at $11,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Equity return is now at value -97.60, with -60.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.