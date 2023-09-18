Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) Stock

The stock of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has seen a -0.87% decrease in the past week, with a 22.31% gain in the past month, and a 16.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.81% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.87% for ARDX stock, with a simple moving average of 27.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ARDX is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARDX is $8.50, which is $3.95 above than the current price. The public float for ARDX is 214.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.03% of that float. The average trading volume of ARDX on September 18, 2023 was 5.12M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) has plunged by -2.36 when compared to previous closing price of 4.66, but the company has seen a -0.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that A new month arrives and with it comes new investment opportunities. We will not always need such a large capital to make our investments, for these penny stocks present us with good opportunities that we can take advantage of, with little capital but perhaps with great returns.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at 16.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +29.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 59.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Rosenbaum David P., who sale 2,897 shares at the price of $4.55 back on Sep 08. After this action, Rosenbaum David P. now owns 367,022 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $13,181 using the latest closing price.

RAAB MICHAEL, the President & CEO of Ardelyx Inc., sale 11,419 shares at $3.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that RAAB MICHAEL is holding 876,236 shares at $40,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -29.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.