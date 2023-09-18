Evaluating the Impact of -1.54 Increase on VinFast Auto Ltd.’s (VFS) Stock

The stock of VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has seen a 4.16% increase in the past week, with a -13.70% drop in the past month, and a 67.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 36.14% for VFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.18% for VFS’s stock, with a 36.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Right Now?

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 94.31x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VFS is 7.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.32% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of VFS was 2.94M shares.

VFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) has decreased by -1.54 when compared to last closing price of 17.53.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. WSJ reported 2023-09-14 that The deals are more accessible to everyday investors than traditional initial public offerings.

VFS Trading at -14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares surge +10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.57. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw 72.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.