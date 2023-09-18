Evaluating the Impact of -1.45 Increase on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s (PTEN) Stock

In the past week, PTEN stock has gone up by 3.87%, with a monthly gain of 7.23% and a quarterly surge of 24.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.90% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.53% for PTEN’s stock, with a 12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Right Now?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PTEN is at 2.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PTEN is $18.15, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for PTEN is 407.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.51% of that float. The average trading volume for PTEN on September 18, 2023 was 4.94M shares.

PTEN) stock’s latest price update

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.45relation to previous closing price of 15.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) trades at tight multiples relative to its assets and cash flows, presenting potential to unlock risk capital. Demand for PTEN’s services is high due to increased oil and gas prices and a shortage of Tier-1 rigs. PTEN has committed to returning 50% of its free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, and its merger with NexTier Oilfield Solutions offers additional upside potential.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTEN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PTEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTEN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $19 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTEN Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.68. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw -7.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Wexler Seth David, who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $15.98 back on Sep 14. After this action, Wexler Seth David now owns 340,418 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., valued at $599,250 using the latest closing price.

Holcomb James Michael, the Chief Business Officer of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., sale 11,816 shares at $15.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Holcomb James Michael is holding 376,109 shares at $188,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.54 for the present operating margin

+11.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at +5.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.19. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 51.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.94. Total debt to assets is 27.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.