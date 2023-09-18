Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN)’s stock price has increased by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 9.60. However, the company has seen a 4.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-09-11 that During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) by analysts is $11.22, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for ETRN is 431.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of ETRN was 5.43M shares.

ETRN’s Market Performance

The stock of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has seen a 4.19% increase in the past week, with a 0.52% rise in the past month, and a 2.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for ETRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for ETRN’s stock, with a 30.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETRN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ETRN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ETRN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on June 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETRN Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETRN rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.60. In addition, Equitrans Midstream Corporation saw 44.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETRN starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,440 shares at the price of $5.09 back on Mar 24. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 0 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, valued at $12,420 using the latest closing price.

Oliver Kirk R, the Sr VP & CFO of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Oliver Kirk R is holding 39,118 shares at $49,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.32 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stands at -19.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.05. Equity return is now at value -34.90, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), the company’s capital structure generated 438.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.43. Total debt to assets is 67.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 752.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.