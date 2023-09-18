EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 2.28. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that EQRx (EQRX) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

Is It Worth Investing in EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EQRX is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is $2.10, which is -$0.17 below the current market price. The public float for EQRX is 438.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On September 18, 2023, EQRX’s average trading volume was 4.88M shares.

EQRX’s Market Performance

EQRX’s stock has seen a 0.00% decrease for the week, with a 2.25% rise in the past month and a 24.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for EQRx Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.11% for EQRX’s stock, with a 5.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQRX Trading at 6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, EQRx Inc. saw -7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQRX

The total capital return value is set at -24.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.64. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -18.50 for asset returns.

Based on EQRx Inc. (EQRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28. Total debt to assets is 0.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.