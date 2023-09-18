Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has plunge by -2.49relation to previous closing price of 120.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.00% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Green Stock News reported 2023-09-18 that Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy tech leader, has announced increased adoption of its Enphase Energy Systems in Australia. Powered by the new IQ Battery 5P and IQ8 Microinverters, the system offers flexible configurations with robust power during outages.

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ENPH is $190.48, which is $83.61 above the current price. The public float for ENPH is 132.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENPH on September 18, 2023 was 3.80M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH’s stock has seen a -4.00% decrease for the week, with a -10.76% drop in the past month and a -35.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for Enphase Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.32% for ENPH’s stock, with a -40.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $135 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENPH Trading at -19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.59. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -55.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from RANHOFF DAVID A, who sale 1,791 shares at the price of $175.10 back on May 30. After this action, RANHOFF DAVID A now owns 82,644 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $313,609 using the latest closing price.

MORA RICHARD, the Director of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $165.92 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that MORA RICHARD is holding 3,126 shares at $248,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Equity return is now at value 67.80, with 18.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.