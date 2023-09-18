Empire Petroleum Corporation (EP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EP is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EP is 12.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EP on September 18, 2023 was 27.94K shares.

EP) stock’s latest price update

Empire Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.37 compared to its previous closing price of 8.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-01 that Twenty-one micro-cap energy producers were evaluated using a quality matrix with factors including Price/Sales, YOY Revenue Growth, Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow Margin, and Total Debt/Market Cap. I would advise only those investors with a high risk tolerance to consider micro-cap energy producers.

EP’s Market Performance

Empire Petroleum Corporation (EP) has seen a 3.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.60% gain in the past month and a -15.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for EP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.05% for EP’s stock, with a -18.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EP Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EP rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, Empire Petroleum Corporation saw -27.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EP starting from Mulacek Phil E, who purchase 20,377 shares at the price of $8.99 back on May 31. After this action, Mulacek Phil E now owns 2,497,871 shares of Empire Petroleum Corporation, valued at $183,189 using the latest closing price.

Vann J Kevin, the Director of Empire Petroleum Corporation, purchase 3,115 shares at $8.96 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Vann J Kevin is holding 3,115 shares at $27,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.97 for the present operating margin

+42.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire Petroleum Corporation stands at +13.30. The total capital return value is set at 40.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.59. Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Empire Petroleum Corporation (EP), the company’s capital structure generated 34.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.62. Total debt to assets is 11.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Empire Petroleum Corporation (EP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.