Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EBS is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is $15.50, which is $8.28 above the current market price. The public float for EBS is 50.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.58% of that float. On September 18, 2023, EBS’s average trading volume was 2.23M shares.

EBS) stock’s latest price update

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS)’s stock price has dropped by -4.11 in relation to previous closing price of 4.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

EBS’s Market Performance

EBS’s stock has fallen by -13.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.61% and a quarterly drop of -50.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.65% for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.25% for EBS’s stock, with a -58.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EBS Trading at -32.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares sank -22.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBS fell by -13.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. saw -66.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBS starting from Zoon Kathryn C, who sale 1,830 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Jun 02. After this action, Zoon Kathryn C now owns 49,971 shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., valued at $15,280 using the latest closing price.

Zoon Kathryn C, the Director of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., sale 1,700 shares at $8.38 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Zoon Kathryn C is holding 51,801 shares at $14,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.42 for the present operating margin

+33.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stands at -19.97. The total capital return value is set at -6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.41. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -21.70 for asset returns.

Based on Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), the company’s capital structure generated 103.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.77. Total debt to assets is 45.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.