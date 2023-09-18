Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, DUK stock has gone up by 4.57%, with a monthly gain of 3.79% and a quarterly surge of 3.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Duke Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.36% for DUK’s stock, with a -0.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Right Now?

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DUK is at 0.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DUK is $100.27, which is $5.82 above the current market price. The public float for DUK is 769.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for DUK on September 18, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

DUK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) has dropped by -0.28 compared to previous close of 95.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Duke Energy is a fully regulated energy utility company operating 50,000 megawatts of capacity with 320,000 miles of transmission lines. The company has a history of expansion through mergers and acquisitions, allowing it to have a wide geographic footprint in some favorable jurisdictions. The company has consistently grown its dividend and has strong fundamental demand for its product.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DUK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DUK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $96 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DUK Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUK rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.56. In addition, Duke Energy Corporation saw -7.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUK starting from MCKEE E MARIE, who sale 1,785 shares at the price of $91.06 back on Aug 17. After this action, MCKEE E MARIE now owns 0 shares of Duke Energy Corporation, valued at $162,542 using the latest closing price.

Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo, the EVP, CLO & Corp Sec of Duke Energy Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $91.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo is holding 24,710 shares at $228,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+27.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Energy Corporation stands at +13.46. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.40. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), the company’s capital structure generated 154.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.71. Total debt to assets is 41.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.