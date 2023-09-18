DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 28.92, but the company has seen a -6.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-02 that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has seen continued growth and operating leverage since its public offering two years ago. This is to be applauded as shares have traded flat on a net basis. Appeal has improved, not to be confused by the observation that an appealing situation is found here.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is above average at 92.99x. The 36-month beta value for DV is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DV is $42.71, which is $14.58 above than the current price. The public float for DV is 111.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. The average trading volume of DV on September 18, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

DV’s Market Performance

The stock of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has seen a -6.59% decrease in the past week, with a -11.94% drop in the past month, and a -21.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for DV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.12% for DV’s stock, with a -4.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $38 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at -18.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.01. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 31.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Allais Nicola T, who sale 9,231 shares at the price of $28.86 back on Sep 14. After this action, Allais Nicola T now owns 59,674 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $266,380 using the latest closing price.

Allais Nicola T, the Chief Financial Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 9,231 shares at $29.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Allais Nicola T is holding 59,674 shares at $273,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

In summary, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.