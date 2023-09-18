Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.97x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by analysts is $51.85, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for D is 835.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of D was 4.18M shares.

D) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) has decreased by -0.08 when compared to last closing price of 48.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-15 that Personally, I believe that nuclear energy will undoubtedly be the energy source of the future, besides being much less polluting than fossil fuels, I think it has much better uses and power than traditional energy sources. This has led to the rise of undervalued nuclear energy stocks to buy.

D’s Market Performance

D’s stock has risen by 2.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.81% and a quarterly drop of -8.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Dominion Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for D’s stock, with a -12.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $52 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

D Trading at -3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.93. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc. saw -20.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Leopold Diane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $49.16 back on Jun 01. After this action, Leopold Diane now owns 100,115 shares of Dominion Energy Inc., valued at $307,251 using the latest closing price.

Leopold Diane, the EVP and COO of Dominion Energy Inc., sale 6,250 shares at $60.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Leopold Diane is holding 98,158 shares at $377,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc. stands at +5.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.47. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Dominion Energy Inc. (D), the company’s capital structure generated 165.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.38. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.