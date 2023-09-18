Digital Ally Inc.’s (DGLY) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DGLY stock has gone down by -23.68%, with a monthly decline of -34.14% and a quarterly plunge of -44.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for Digital Ally Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.44% for DGLY’s stock, with a -44.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) by analysts is $11.00, which is $8.55 above the current market price. The public float for DGLY is 2.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.81% of that float. On September 18, 2023, the average trading volume of DGLY was 21.68K shares.

The stock price of Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) has dropped by -23.91 compared to previous close of 3.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-06 that KANSAS CITY, MO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (“Digital Ally”) announced today a reminder that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

DGLY Trading at -34.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares sank -32.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGLY fell by -23.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Digital Ally Inc. saw -47.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DGLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.34 for the present operating margin

+6.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Ally Inc. stands at -52.10. The total capital return value is set at -61.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.98. Equity return is now at value -84.20, with -48.70 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), the company’s capital structure generated 4.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.72. Total debt to assets is 3.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.