DexCom Inc.’s (DXCM) Stock: A -7.05% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has gone down by -7.67% for the week, with a -13.32% drop in the past month and a -26.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.86% for DXCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.05% for DXCM’s stock, with a -17.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Right Now?

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DXCM is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DXCM is $146.93, which is $49.93 above the current price. The public float for DXCM is 386.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXCM on September 18, 2023 was 3.46M shares.

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)’s stock price has plunge by -5.12relation to previous closing price of 101.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-15 that A Raymond James analyst cut his price target on the specialty medical device maker. It was the second such price target cut so far this month.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $131 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DXCM Trading at -17.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM fell by -7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.09. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw -14.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Heller Bridgette P, who sale 600 shares at the price of $106.56 back on Sep 12. After this action, Heller Bridgette P now owns 23,731 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $63,936 using the latest closing price.

Dolan Matthew Vincent, the SVP Corporate Strategy-Develop of DexCom Inc., sale 56 shares at $102.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Dolan Matthew Vincent is holding 33,569 shares at $5,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on DexCom Inc. (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.