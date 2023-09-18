Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is $60.09, which is $10.56 above the current market price. The public float for DVN is 636.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DVN on September 18, 2023 was 8.02M shares.

DVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) has decreased by -2.45 when compared to last closing price of 50.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.12% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-17 that Devon Energy offers a base dividend and a variable one depending on its cash flow. A recent acquisition will make Enbridge North America’s largest natural gas utility.

DVN’s Market Performance

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has seen a -5.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.98% gain in the past month and a 0.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for DVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.00% for DVN’s stock, with a -6.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DVN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $58 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DVN Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.00. In addition, Devon Energy Corporation saw -16.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVN starting from CAMERON DENNIS C, who sale 7,870 shares at the price of $51.13 back on Aug 04. After this action, CAMERON DENNIS C now owns 210,548 shares of Devon Energy Corporation, valued at $402,393 using the latest closing price.

CAMERON DENNIS C, the EVP and General Counsel of Devon Energy Corporation, sale 8,292 shares at $49.97 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that CAMERON DENNIS C is holding 218,418 shares at $414,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.26 for the present operating margin

+45.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Devon Energy Corporation stands at +30.05. The total capital return value is set at 50.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.45. Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 20.20 for asset returns.

Based on Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), the company’s capital structure generated 60.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 28.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.